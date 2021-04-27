BOScoin (BOS) Price Hits $0.0032 on Major Exchanges

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. BOScoin has a total market capitalization of $2.74 million and approximately $183.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOScoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BOScoin has traded 37.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000150 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000438 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000175 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000051 BTC.

BOScoin Coin Profile

BOS is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

Buying and Selling BOScoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

