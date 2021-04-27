Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 95,727 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,272,105 shares.The stock last traded at $15.15 and had previously closed at $15.05.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BPFH. TheStreet upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Private Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 11.43%. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Boston Private Financial’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Boston Private Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,220,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Boston Private Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,354,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Boston Private Financial by 222.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,997,000 after acquiring an additional 489,659 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,204,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Boston Private Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

