Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Properties updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.590-1.610 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $1.59-1.61 EPS.
NYSE:BXP traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $108.10. 897,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $69.69 and a 52-week high of $110.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.28.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.92%.
In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $531,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,316,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
Boston Properties Company Profile
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.
Further Reading: Most Active Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.