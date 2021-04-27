Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.590-1.610 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Boston Properties stock traded up $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $108.10. 897,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. Boston Properties has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $110.36.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $665.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.36 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BXP shares. Truist lowered Boston Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered Boston Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.40.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $531,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,316,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

