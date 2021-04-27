Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock Holdings Increased by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 67.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,442 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parthenon LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 11.1% during the first quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 29.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 167,178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after acquiring an additional 38,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $493,000. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

NYSE:BSX opened at $42.27 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $42.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.40 and a 200-day moving average of $37.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $60.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

BSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.38.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $27,027.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,844 shares in the company, valued at $495,906.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 9,676 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $387,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,468. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.