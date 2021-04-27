Boston Trust Walden Corp Boosts Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 17.9% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 417,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,168,000 after buying an additional 63,426 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 73.6% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 8,988 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.5% in the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,835,000 after buying an additional 5,374 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 138,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,342,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 82,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.32.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $39.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.89. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $40.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

