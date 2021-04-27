Boston Trust Walden Corp Cuts Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Comerica were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Azora Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 364,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,925,000 after purchasing an additional 15,548 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 12,873 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in Comerica by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 130,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after acquiring an additional 49,450 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Comerica by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 36,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Comerica by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $71.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $73.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.25.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

CMA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.93.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $206,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $288,933.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

