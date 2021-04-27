Boston Trust Walden Corp Decreases Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in State Street by 187.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,499,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,109,000 after buying an additional 977,592 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,186,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,344,000 after purchasing an additional 533,695 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 325,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,682,000 after purchasing an additional 25,168 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 325,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

STT opened at $81.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.30. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $51.21 and a 52 week high of $87.89. The company has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $28.125 dividend. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $112.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 138.38%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

In related news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $806,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,480.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $39,649.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,062.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $873,183. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Wolfe Research lowered State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.07.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

