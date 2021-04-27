Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $1.09 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,710,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,379,000 after buying an additional 102,758 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,320,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,638,000 after purchasing an additional 43,422 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,501,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,511,000 after purchasing an additional 263,365 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $346,161,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,421,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,985,000 after purchasing an additional 95,761 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $233.78 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.14. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $141.01 and a 52 week high of $234.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.