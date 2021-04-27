Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $7.17 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,316 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,150.00 target price (up previously from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target (up previously from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,947.54.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,409.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 99.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,193.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,197.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,256.38 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

