Boston Trust Walden Corp Lowers Position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 74.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 38,183 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VAR. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at about $462,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 6.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 76,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,592,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 5.5% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 35,788 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,318,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.92.

Shares of NYSE:VAR opened at $177.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 60.43 and a beta of 1.06. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.67 and a twelve month high of $177.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.69 and its 200 day moving average is $175.06.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $778.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

