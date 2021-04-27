Boston Trust Walden Corp Trims Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LH. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LH opened at $264.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $153.72 and a twelve month high of $266.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $250.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.11 by $2.45. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. As a group, analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LH. Argus raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.31.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total value of $559,578.67. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

