Bounce Token (OLD) Price Tops $2,679.32 (BOT)

Bounce Token (OLD) (CURRENCY:BOT) traded 23% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 27th. Bounce Token (OLD) has a total market cap of $32.84 million and $197,281.00 worth of Bounce Token (OLD) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bounce Token (OLD) has traded 21% lower against the US dollar. One Bounce Token (OLD) coin can currently be bought for approximately $2,679.32 or 0.04905950 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00066958 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00020343 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.35 or 0.00062889 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $430.16 or 0.00787643 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.32 or 0.00097638 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,433.44 or 0.08117807 BTC.

Bounce Token (OLD) Profile

Bounce Token (OLD) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. Bounce Token (OLD)’s total supply is 76,716 coins and its circulating supply is 12,257 coins. Bounce Token (OLD)’s official Twitter account is @bounce_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounce Protocol is designed to operate swap pools. A pool creator sets the following parameters:The number of tokens he wants to swap offThe maximum amount of ETH he would accept to swapDuration of the poolFixed price swap or dynamic price swapAfter the pool creator creates the pool, people can come and use ETH to auction and get the tokens. A participant needs to send an ETH transaction to the pool’s address within the pool expiration time. A swap is successful if the accumulated ETH deposit in the pool is less or equal to the bounce level, which is the maximum amount of the ETH allowed to be received. Any additional ETH deposit when the accumulated ETH deposit is greater than the maximum ETH amount will be bounced off and sent back to the sender’s addresses. In simple words, there is a limited quantity of swap allocations in each pool and users need to compete with each other to get swap opportunities. When a pool goes live, a user can send ETH to the bounce pool. A transaction will be bounced back to the user if there is no longer allocation in the pool. Bounce Token (BOT) is migrating to Auction (AUCTION). The migration from BOT token to AUCTION token marks a new journey of Bounce decentralized auction and Bounce certified auction. Migrating BOT to AUCTION allows users to participate in both the Bounce decentralized and Bounce certified auctions. “

Buying and Selling Bounce Token (OLD)

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounce Token (OLD) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounce Token (OLD) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bounce Token (OLD) using one of the exchanges listed above.

