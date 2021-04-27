Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. Sells 50 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for about 1.6% of Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. CenterStar Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 100.6% during the first quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,229.00 to $2,710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush raised their target price on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,291.48.

BKNG stock traded down $6.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,451.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,367. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,375.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,129.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,303.25 and a 52 week high of $2,489.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $23.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

