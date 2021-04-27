Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. Sells 550 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,774 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 13.8% of Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $43,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,887,420,000 after acquiring an additional 753,183 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,041 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,545,871,000 after purchasing an additional 157,886 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Adobe by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,358,218,000 after buying an additional 509,861 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,818,183 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,909,790,000 after purchasing an additional 278,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $2,359,174,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.94, for a total transaction of $1,254,547.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,765,452.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,412 shares of company stock worth $16,910,679. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.68.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $517.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,708,804. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $332.57 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $478.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $479.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $247.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

