Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Updates Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) issued an update on its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $31 million-$31 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.08 million.

NASDAQ BOXL traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $2.44. The company had a trading volume of 6,004,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,438,618. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average of $2.06. Boxlight has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $4.65.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 45.10% and a negative net margin of 38.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boxlight will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOXL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Boxlight from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Boxlight in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Boxlight from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

