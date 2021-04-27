Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target Raised to $78.00

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Truist from $65.00 to $78.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BYD. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.41.

Shares of NYSE:BYD traded up $1.65 on Tuesday, reaching $68.91. 36,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,350. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.61 and its 200-day moving average is $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $14.45 and a fifty-two week high of $68.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of -118.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $635.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.67 million. As a group, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total value of $912,653.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $797,417.89. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BYD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,122,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 228,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

