BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.87

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.87 and last traded at $13.87, with a volume of 1439 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.51.

A number of brokerages have commented on BPMP. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BP Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BP Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.72 and a 200 day moving average of $11.58. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 15.46 and a quick ratio of 15.46.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 71.35% and a net margin of 133.81%. The business had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.93 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BP Midstream Partners by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,781,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,081,000 after buying an additional 332,657 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,308,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,468,000 after acquiring an additional 148,463 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,278,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after acquiring an additional 169,294 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 187,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $453,000. 38.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP)

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products, and diluent pipelines as well as refined product terminals. BP Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as a general partner of BP Midstream Partners LP.

