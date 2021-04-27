BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays cut shares of BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. BP Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Shares of NYSE BPMP opened at $13.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.58. The company has a quick ratio of 15.46, a current ratio of 15.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30. BP Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $13.62.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.93 million. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 133.81% and a return on equity of 71.35%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPMP. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BP Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BP Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. 38.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products, and diluent pipelines as well as refined product terminals. BP Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as a general partner of BP Midstream Partners LP.

