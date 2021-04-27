BP (NYSE:BP) Issues Earnings Results

BP (NYSE:BP) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BP had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BP traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,682,887. BP has a fifty-two week low of $14.74 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $84.54 billion, a PE ratio of -3.91, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.03%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BP stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 304,469 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,000. Institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

BP has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BP in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of BP from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. HSBC raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. BP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.99.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

