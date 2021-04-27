BP p.l.c. Declares Dividend of $0.05 (LON:BP)

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of BP opened at GBX 296.55 ($3.87) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £60.34 billion and a PE ratio of -4.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 302.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 259.33. BP has a 1-year low of GBX 188.52 ($2.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 270 ($3.53) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of BP from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. BP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 353.53 ($4.62).

In related news, insider Bernard Looney purchased 120 shares of BP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 260 ($3.40) per share, for a total transaction of £312 ($407.63).

About BP

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

