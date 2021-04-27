Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Releases Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) issued an update on its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.190-0.210 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.00. 983,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,618. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average of $4.92. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.54). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.42% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on BHR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday.

In other Braemar Hotels & Resorts news, CFO Deric S. Eubanks sold 75,000 shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $517,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,272.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Stockton sold 213,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $1,414,071.72. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.