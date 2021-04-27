Braime Group PLC (LON:BMTO) Plans Dividend of GBX 7.80

Braime Group PLC (LON:BMTO) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.80 ($0.10) per share on Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Braime Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON BMTO remained flat at $GBX 1,950 ($25.48) during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,955 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,937.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.29, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £28.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94. Braime Group has a 52-week low of GBX 905 ($11.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,390 ($31.23).

Get Braime Group alerts:

About Braime Group

Braime Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, distributes bulk material handling components and monitoring equipment in the United Kingdom. The company also manufactures and sells deep drawn metal presswork. It also operates in Australia, China, England, France, South Africa, Thailand, the United States, and internationally.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Braime Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braime Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.