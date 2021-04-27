Braime Group PLC (LON:BMTO) Plans Dividend of GBX 7.80

Braime Group PLC (LON:BMTO) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.80 ($0.10) per share on Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Braime Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON BMTO remained flat at $GBX 1,950 ($25.48) during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,955 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,937.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.29, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £28.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94. Braime Group has a 52-week low of GBX 905 ($11.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,390 ($31.23).
About Braime Group
