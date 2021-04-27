Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Shares Up 5.6%

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK)’s share price shot up 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.01 and last traded at $20.90. 10,228 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 272,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.79.

Several research firms recently commented on BAK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Braskem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank cut Braskem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, HSBC lowered Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Braskem has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.65.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($1.00). Braskem had a negative net margin of 20.56% and a negative return on equity of 962.43%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Analysts predict that Braskem S.A. will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braskem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,281,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Braskem in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,802,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Braskem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Braskem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Braskem by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers.

