Brazil Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMIX) Short Interest Up 2,048.4% in April

Brazil Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMIX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,500 shares, an increase of 2,048.4% from the March 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,677,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Brazil Minerals stock remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,505,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,559,789. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.02. Brazil Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.10.

In other Brazil Minerals news, Director Marc Fogassa sold 10,000,000 shares of Brazil Minerals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.04, for a total transaction of $400,000.00.

Brazil Minerals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration business in Brazil. The company has projects in iron, lithium, rare earths, titanium, nickel, and placer diamonds and gold. It has projects in lithium covering 28,316 acres; titanium comprising 8,009 acres; and rare earths, consisting of 30,390 acres.

