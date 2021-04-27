Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 386.80 ($5.05).

BRW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.10) price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 379 ($4.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

In other news, insider Robin Beer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 299 ($3.91), for a total transaction of £20,930 ($27,345.18). Also, insider Toby Strauss purchased 65,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 303 ($3.96) per share, with a total value of £199,677 ($260,879.28). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 66,249 shares of company stock valued at $20,072,943.

Shares of Brewin Dolphin stock opened at GBX 347.50 ($4.54) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82. Brewin Dolphin has a 1-year low of GBX 223.50 ($2.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 349.50 ($4.57). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 315.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 291.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.99.

About Brewin Dolphin

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

