Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,085 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,489 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $83,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in Broadcom by 70.3% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,170 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 2.0% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 24,243 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,241,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,700.7% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 103,597 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,034,000 after buying an additional 97,844 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.14, for a total transaction of $250,764.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,256,368 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVGO. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $3.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $467.94. The stock had a trading volume of 14,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,187,224. The stock has a market cap of $191.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.75 and a 12-month high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $469.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $434.56.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

