Broadleaf Partners LLC Acquires 1,040 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Broadleaf Partners LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up 1.2% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Bank lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 16,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 130,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,055,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,406.0% in the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $351,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,946. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.03. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $87.51 and a one year high of $121.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.02%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.08.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 6,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $695,765.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,831,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 9,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,012,400.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,290,676.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,831 shares of company stock valued at $5,858,653 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

