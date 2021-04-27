Broadleaf Partners LLC Boosts Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Broadleaf Partners LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,109 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up approximately 2.1% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,026,748,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,376,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $757,459,000 after buying an additional 836,019 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 3,226.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 812,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $446,995,000 after buying an additional 787,675 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $422,789,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 440,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $242,649,000 after buying an additional 190,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.10, for a total transaction of $9,604,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,083.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total transaction of $393,530.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,016.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,505 shares of company stock valued at $26,539,008. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $558.44. 7,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,465,457. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $295.78 and a one year high of $598.37. The stock has a market cap of $110.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.42, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $509.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $527.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $665.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $606.90.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

