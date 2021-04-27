Broadleaf Partners LLC Buys 357 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Broadleaf Partners LLC grew its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,271 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises about 1.3% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of Intuit by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 398.4% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 19,347 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,411,000 after buying an additional 15,465 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in shares of Intuit by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 32,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,575,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,909,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,268.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $2.76 on Tuesday, hitting $415.53. 8,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,548. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.30 and a 12 month high of $423.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $396.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $374.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

