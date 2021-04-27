Broadleaf Partners LLC Buys 947 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the quarter. Biogen makes up 2.7% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $7,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Biogen by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,822,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,874,191,000 after acquiring an additional 125,362 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $466,128,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Biogen by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,687,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $413,152,000 after acquiring an additional 316,017 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Biogen by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,116,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,380,000 after acquiring an additional 38,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Biogen by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 777,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,380,000 after acquiring an additional 84,106 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BIIB stock traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $266.95. 12,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,819. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $269.24 and its 200-day moving average is $264.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $363.92.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. DZ Bank cut Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.57.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

