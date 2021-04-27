Broadleaf Partners LLC Buys Shares of 7,080 Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Broadleaf Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,080 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,655,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $11,370,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 198.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. 61.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Ann Mather sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $128,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,002 shares in the company, valued at $310,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $231,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,207 shares of company stock worth $26,647,723 in the last quarter. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $320.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,615. The firm has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $192.96 and a one year high of $326.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $300.67 and a 200 day moving average of $284.16.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $648.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.76 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. Equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

ANET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.41.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

