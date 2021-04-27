Broadleaf Partners LLC Has $11.03 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Broadleaf Partners LLC grew its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,450 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 4.2% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $11,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 4,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.73, for a total value of $1,228,967.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,575,489 shares of company stock worth $446,691,479. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FB stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $302.88. 285,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,962,932. The company has a market capitalization of $862.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.56 and a 12-month high of $315.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.93.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.30.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.