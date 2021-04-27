Broadleaf Partners LLC Increases Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for about 1.5% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $843,826,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in American Tower by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,194,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,458,000 after purchasing an additional 808,943 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,348,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,709,879,000 after purchasing an additional 776,600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,749,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,066,094,000 after purchasing an additional 776,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in American Tower by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,115,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,955,000 after acquiring an additional 772,309 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp raised shares of American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.67.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $252.48. 22,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,226,507. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $272.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $234.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $112.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.81, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. American Tower’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 64.17%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

