Broadleaf Partners LLC Purchases 416 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the quarter. The Trade Desk accounts for approximately 2.4% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $6,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research upped their target price on The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $770.00 price target for the company. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $781.57.

In other The Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $744.26, for a total transaction of $643,040.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,553 shares in the company, valued at $13,808,255.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 48,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $793.54, for a total transaction of $38,097,061.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,366 shares in the company, valued at $57,425,315.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 288,134 shares of company stock worth $227,998,344. Insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTD traded up $1.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $749.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.04, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.07 and a twelve month high of $972.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $701.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $766.18.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $1.83. The company had revenue of $319.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.25 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

