Broadleaf Partners LLC Purchases 546 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,209 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for 2.8% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $7,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,137,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,400,355,000 after purchasing an additional 25,659 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,391,603,000 after acquiring an additional 710,474 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 66,498.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500,350 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,674,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $2,455,494,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $508.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,964,083. The company has a market capitalization of $225.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $393.60 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $526.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $520.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $590.90.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

