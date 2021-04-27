Broadleaf Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 2.2% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.7% during the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 22.8% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 19.6% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 611 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 27.4% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $879.00 to $892.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $805.95.

Shares of ISRG stock traded down $2.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $863.01. 4,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,407. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $759.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $759.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $492.00 and a 1-year high of $893.79. The firm has a market cap of $102.19 billion, a PE ratio of 98.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.14, for a total value of $8,398,782.80. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.79, for a total value of $2,141,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,934,858.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,337 shares of company stock valued at $22,661,654 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

