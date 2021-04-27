Broadleaf Partners LLC Raises Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Broadleaf Partners LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,558 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for about 2.0% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $5,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,202,604,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,090,207,000 after buying an additional 1,680,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,557,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,637 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 333.6% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,432,152 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $318,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at $206,406,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total transaction of $1,198,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,282,707.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total transaction of $1,005,813.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at $16,243,879.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,036 shares of company stock worth $39,064,889 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Macquarie boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.06.

NYSE:CRM traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $233.12. The stock had a trading volume of 55,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,000,198. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $154.18 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.48, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

