Broadleaf Partners LLC Raises Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 2.4% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Danaher by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 20,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 82,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,400,000 after acquiring an additional 18,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DHR. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.63.

Shares of DHR traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $257.99. The stock had a trading volume of 19,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,654,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $155.61 and a 12 month high of $260.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.96 billion, a PE ratio of 52.17, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.67.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 19.00%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

