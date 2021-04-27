Broadstone Net Lease (BNL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Broadstone Net Lease to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect Broadstone Net Lease to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $19.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.25. Broadstone Net Lease has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

