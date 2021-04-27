Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, a decrease of 84.7% from the March 31st total of 263,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Broadway Financial stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 76,924 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Broadway Financial at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.20. 504,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,084. Broadway Financial has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $7.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The savings and loans company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $3.24 million for the quarter.

About Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b. that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

