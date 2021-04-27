Brokerages Anticipate Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.17 Billion

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages expect Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) to post $3.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.24 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.08 billion. Berry Global Group reported sales of $2.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full-year sales of $12.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.16 billion to $13.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.16 billion to $13.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Berry Global Group.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BERY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.31.

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,062,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,023,000. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 151.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 208.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $61.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.39. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $63.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berry Global Group (BERY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY)

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.