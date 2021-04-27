Brokerages Anticipate ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) will announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.30). ChemoCentryx posted earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full year earnings of ($1.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.14) to ($0.92). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to $0.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ChemoCentryx.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 58.10%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCXI. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $83.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ChemoCentryx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.60.

Shares of CCXI stock opened at $47.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.69 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. ChemoCentryx has a twelve month low of $44.28 and a twelve month high of $70.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.57.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $1,218,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 129,340 shares in the company, valued at $7,881,979.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 33,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total value of $2,264,485.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 91,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,243,758.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,626 shares of company stock valued at $4,851,610. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 28.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

