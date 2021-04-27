Brokerages Anticipate Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to Announce $4.46 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $4.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.03 to $5.25. Deere & Company posted earnings of $2.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 111.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full year earnings of $16.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.35 to $17.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $18.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.33 to $20.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS.

DE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.95.

Shares of DE stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $382.14. 43,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,769,367. The company has a market cap of $119.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $372.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $300.62. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $117.85 and a 1-year high of $392.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DE. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 295.2% in the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 194.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $961,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $2,970,000. Finally, First United Bank Trust raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

