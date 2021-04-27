Brokerages Anticipate First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $126.27 Million

Equities analysts expect First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) to report sales of $126.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Merchants’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $131.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $122.20 million. First Merchants posted sales of $119.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full-year sales of $509.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $489.60 million to $524.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $511.13 million, with estimates ranging from $502.10 million to $525.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Merchants.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 26.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FRME shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James raised First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

In other First Merchants news, Director Michael C. Marhenke sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William L. Hoy sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $195,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in First Merchants by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 8,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of First Merchants by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of First Merchants by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,642,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Merchants by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 645,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,162,000 after acquiring an additional 134,419 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FRME stock opened at $47.17 on Tuesday. First Merchants has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $50.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.62. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.06%.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

