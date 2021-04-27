Brokerages Anticipate IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Will Post Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.89 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for IQVIA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.12. IQVIA posted earnings per share of $1.18 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IQVIA will report full year earnings of $8.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.87 to $8.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.88 to $10.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow IQVIA.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IQV. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.95.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded up $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $234.41. 1,336,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,652. The firm has a market cap of $44.95 billion, a PE ratio of 257.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. IQVIA has a fifty-two week low of $128.52 and a fifty-two week high of $235.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.31.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQV. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

