Brokerages Anticipate Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) will announce sales of $17.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.90 million and the highest is $17.23 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners posted sales of $15.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will report full year sales of $69.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $68.09 million to $70.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $71.90 million, with estimates ranging from $68.50 million to $75.29 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Landmark Infrastructure Partners.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $16.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.67 million.

LMRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $12.22 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.57. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.48 million, a P/E ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 123.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMRK. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 791,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after acquiring an additional 444,417 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 81,232 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, develops, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, digital infrastructure, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

