Brokerages Anticipate Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $321.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) will announce $321.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $271.80 million and the highest is $378.16 million. Live Nation Entertainment reported sales of $1.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full-year sales of $5.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $7.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $11.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.14 billion to $12.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.38. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The firm had revenue of $237.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.15 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 81,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total value of $7,146,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 368,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,285,441.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $7,542,050.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 915,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,256,183.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 420,369 shares of company stock worth $37,596,584 in the last 90 days. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 448.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $82.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52 week low of $36.01 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.38.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

