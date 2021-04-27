Brokerages Anticipate MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) to Post -$0.30 EPS

Brokerages predict that MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) will post ($0.30) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for MedAvail’s earnings. MedAvail reported earnings of ($1.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MedAvail will report full-year earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.81) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MedAvail.

MDVL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on MedAvail from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut MedAvail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of MDVL stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.09. 55 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.18. The firm has a market cap of $418.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.20. MedAvail has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $46.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDVL. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in MedAvail in the fourth quarter worth $160,000. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MedAvail in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in MedAvail in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MedAvail in the fourth quarter valued at $471,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in MedAvail in the fourth quarter valued at $792,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

About MedAvail

MedAvail Holdings, Inc operates as a technology enabled pharmacy company that embeds automated pharmacy services directly into clinics and other points of care through its proprietary technology. The company provides turnkey services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations.

