Brokerages Anticipate Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.75 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.64 and the highest is $1.83. Northern Trust posted earnings of $1.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full-year earnings of $6.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $7.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.88 to $7.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS.

NTRS has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.56.

In related news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $775,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.42, for a total value of $993,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,469 shares of company stock valued at $3,300,815. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 190.0% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 937.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTRS stock traded up $2.02 on Tuesday, hitting $111.18. 832,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,613. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust has a one year low of $67.43 and a one year high of $111.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.23%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

